Angle PLC Announces Presentation of Data on Glioblastoma

CLINICAL study SHOWS DETECTION OF CTCs in glioblastoma Patients

GBM CTC isolation only possible with Parsortix label-free methodology

Data presented at the 7th ACTC meeting

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce the presentation of new data from a proof-of-concept study in glioblastoma at the 7th Advances in Circulating Tumour Cells (ACTC) meeting, held 24-27 September 2025 in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The poster entitled 'Detection of circulating tumour cells from glioblastoma patients' blood samples' reports on data from 15 newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve glioblastoma (GBM) patients whose blood was processed using the Parsortix® system and CellKeep™ slides. This approach has the potential to allow for minimally invasive, repeatable monitoring in patients with GBM.

Key findings:

CTCs were detected in 60% of patients and CTC clusters, which are known to have high metastatic potential, were observed in 78% of CTC-positive patients. This is particularly significant given that ctDNA is observed in less than 10% of glioma patients possibly due to failure to cross the blood-brain barrier 1

All CTCs detected exhibited a mesenchymal phenotype, consistent with the biology of GBM, which would not be detectable using traditional CTC technologies that rely on cell surface markers to isolate CTCs

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) were observed in 73% of subjects, further supporting the potential of liquid biopsy for dynamic monitoring in GBM

The ability to harvest and analyse CTCs and EVs from a single blood sample opens new avenues for a multi-analyte, minimally invasive, real-time assessment of tumour biology, disease progression, and response to therapy in GBM patients

ANGLE's Chief Scientific Officer, Karen Miller, commented:

"We are delighted to present our first data in GBM at the ACTC 2025 conference. These results demonstrate the capability of the Parsortix label-free system to capture and characterise CTCs in GBM where ctDNA approaches have struggled. This creates the opportunity to start monitoring GBM patients using proteomic and molecular biomarkers during their treatment, as well as support pharma companies developing new drugs for this cancer."

The poster is available on ANGLE's website: https://angleplc.com/resources/posters/

1. Bettegowda C. et al. Detection of circulating tumor DNA in early- and late-stage human malignancies. Sci Transl Med. 2014 Feb 19;6(224):224ra24. doi: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3007094

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected CTC harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis. The CellKeep slide is ANGLE's patented CTC harvesting technology, for high quality, reproducible and robust imaging of CTCs.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on clinical services and diagnostic products. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma. Products include the Parsortix system, associated consumables and assays.

Over 115 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

Any reference to regulatory authorisations such as FDA clearance, CE marking or UK MHRA registration shall be read in conjunction with the full intended use of the product

The Parsortix® PC1 system is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to enrich circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood collected in K 2 EDTA tubes from patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The system employs a microfluidic chamber (a Parsortix cell separation cassette) to capture cells of a certain size and deformability from the population of cells present in blood. The cells retained in the cassette are harvested by the Parsortix PC1 system for use in subsequent downstream assays. The end user is responsible for the validation of any downstream assay. The standalone device, as indicated, does not identify, enumerate or characterize CTCs and cannot be used to make any diagnostic/prognostic claims for CTCs, including monitoring indications or as an aid in any disease management and/or treatment decisions.

About Glioblastoma

GBM is the most common and aggressive malignant brain tumour in adults, with an incidence of around 3-5 cases per 100,000 people annually worldwide. Prognosis remains poor despite treatment: median overall survival is typically 12-15 months and five-year survival rates are below 10%. Current standard of care combines surgery, radiotherapy and the chemotherapeutic agent temozolomide, with limited benefit derived from other approved drugs. There is a high unmet clinical need to drive significant global research into novel treatment approaches. CTC isolation and analysis has the potential to transform targeted treatment selection, disease monitoring and drug development in this high-need indication.

