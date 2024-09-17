Angle PLC Announces Notice of Interim Results and Webcast

Notice of Interim Results and Webcast
GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Thursday 26 September 2024.
A meeting for analysts will be held at 11:00 am BST on Thursday 26 September 2024 at the offices of Berenberg, 60 Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8HP.
A live webcast of the analyst meeting can be accessed via ANGLE’s Investor Centre page, https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/corporate-presentations/, with Q&A participation reserved for analysts only. Please register in advance and log on to the webcast approximately 5 minutes before 11:00 am on the day of the results. A recording of the webcast will be made available on ANGLE’s website following the results meeting.
For further information:
ANGLE plc
+44 (0) 1483 343434
Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Berenberg (NOMAD and Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
FTI Consulting
+44 (0) 203 727 1000
About ANGLE plc
ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE’s FDA cleared and patent protected CTC harvesting technology, known as the Parsortix® PC1 system, enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.
ANGLE’s commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system and associated consumables. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE’s GCLP-compliant laboratories in the UK. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.
Over 90 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com
