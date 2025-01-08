Angelini Ventures co-leads €20 million Series A financing in Neumirna Therapeutics to Develop Next-Generation RNA Therapeutics for Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders

Angelini Ventures co-leads alongside Invivo Partners with participation from Innovestor’s Life Science Fund and other existing investors

Financing will support clinical development of Neumirna‘s lead asset NMT.001, a potential disease-modifying Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy for drug-resistant epilepsy, as well as expand its R&D capabilities and scale its pioneering drug discovery platform

Angelini Venture’s investment in Neumirna marks its 5th in the field of neurological disorders and represents a significant opportunity to support this critical therapeutic area with high growth potential

Rome, Italy, 8 January 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions and ideas in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces that it has co-led a €20 million Series A financing round in Neumirna Therapeutics, an RNA-focused biotech company developing next-generation therapeutics for neurological disorders.

Neumirna was founded in 2020 by Dr. Henrik Klitgaard, Prof. Sakari Kauppinen and Lars Hellerung Christiansen, with the mission to revolutionize and provide new treatment paradigms for challenging neurological conditions by harnessing the power of microRNAs (miRNAs) to provide disease-modifying drugs. The company’s pioneering drug development platform enables the development of RNA therapies targeting previously intractable conditions, such as drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE) and Parkinson’s disease.

The proceeds of the Series A financing will enable Neumirna to advance its lead asset NMT.001 for the treatment of epilepsy into clinical development bringing NMT.001 towards clinical validation. Proceeds will also expand its R&D capabilities and scale its pioneering platform.

Angelini Ventures selected Neumirna in line with its investment strategy of supporting and advancing the most promising life sciences companies. As Angelini Ventures’ 5th investment in a neuroscience-focused company, Neumirna’s novel approach and cutting-edge technology shows significant potential for developing effective therapies for patients with neurological disorders.

Thomas Thestrup, Senior Principal at Angelini Ventures, said: “As co-lead investors, we are proud to support Neumirna in its mission to harness the potential of RNA therapies to tackle epilepsy and other complex neurological disorders. By leveraging microRNA-targeted drugs to address the underlying causes of diseases like epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, Neumirna is breaking new ground in the field. With our strong focus on brain disorders and a commitment to advancing innovative treatments for epilepsy, we are excited to collaborate with Neumirna’s management team on this journey to develop transformative solutions for patients worldwide.”

Professor Janine Erler, CEO of Neumirna Therapeutics, commented: “This funding milestone is a testament to the groundbreaking potential of our RNA-based platform and our lead development candidate, NMT.001. We are thrilled to have the support of leading international investors, who share our vision of addressing the unmet needs of patients living with neurological disorders. This funding is essential to bring NMT.001 to clinical trials and advance our pipeline.”

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is an early-stage investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. The firm will invest €300 million across a global portfolio led by investment professionals and advisors in Europe, North America, and Asia. Angelini Ventures has deep domain expertise and leverages a global team, advisors, and strategic partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested over €85 million into 16 companies (five of which were created with Angelini Lumira Biosciences Fund) covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities, including Cour Pharmaceuticals, Noctrix Health, Nouscom, Avation Medical, Pretzel Therapeutics, Cadence Neuroscience and Freya Biosciences.

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over 2 billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.

Neumirna Therapeutics, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a biotechnology company focused on developing RNA-based therapies to treat neurological diseases. Founded in 2020 by Dr. Henrik Klitgaard, Prof. Sakari Kauppinen and Lars Hellerung Christiansen, Neumirna is dedicated to transforming patients’ lives through the modulation of microRNAs with therapies that have the potential to address the root cause of diseases. Neumirna was seed financed by Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Innovestor, and private investors, and is supported by the Innovation Fund Denmark, as well as the Michael J Fox Foundation and a Eurostars grant for the Parkinson’s program.

