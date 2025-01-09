SUBSCRIBE
Anbio Biotechnology Unveils Dry Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Solution: Redefining Diagnostic Precision and Efficiency

January 9, 2025 
FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology (“Anbio”), a global leader in diagnostics innovation, announces the launch of its Dry Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Solution ADL-1000, a transformative technology designed to deliver rapid, reliable, and cost-effective diagnostic results. Tailored for diverse clinical settings, this solution addresses the growing demand for streamlined workflows and high-performance testing.

Key Highlights of the Anbio Dry CLIA Solution

  • Revolutionary Freeze-Dried Reagents:

Eliminates the need for cold chain logistics, enabling room temperature storage and operation. Reagents remain stable without refrigeration, reducing costs and logistical challenges.

  • Advanced Whole Blood Testing:

Incorporates innovative onboard separation technology, directly processing whole blood into plasma for analysis. Results are derived without conversions, ensuring uncompromised accuracy.

  • Rapid Emergency Testing Capabilities:

Features a dedicated emergency testing slot for immediate processing. Delivers results for critical assays within 15 minutes, meeting the stringent turnaround time (TAT) requirements of emergency departments.

  • Compact and Efficient Design:

With a minimal footprint of 0.518m2, the system is optimized for space-constrained environments. It supports continuous operation with a throughput of 180 tests/hour.

  • Minimal Waste with Single-Test Flexibility:

Designed for single-use testing on demand, the system minimizes reagent waste, offering unparalleled operational efficiency.

  • Comprehensive Assay Portfolio:

Beyond traditional chemiluminescence applications, it supports advanced diagnostics for specialized conditions such as stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, thrombosis, and pre-eclampsia. These unique assays expand the scope of diagnostic possibilities, catering to the evolving needs of modern medicine.

“The Anbio Dry CLIA Solution represents a significant advancement in diagnostic technology, offering unparalleled speed and accuracy while addressing the logistical challenges faced by healthcare providers worldwide,"said Michael Lau, CEO at Anbio Biotechnology.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is a leading global medical device company specializing in in vitro diagnostics. Its diverse portfolio spans multiple medical fields, including cancer, cardiovascular conditions, infectious diseases, hormones, inflammation, and drug testing. Through innovation and a dedication to accessibility, Anbio is redefining diagnostic care worldwide.

For more information about the Anbio Dry CLIA analyzer and Anbio’s CE-marked Dry CLIA assays, follow Anbio on social media for the latest updates.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anbio-biotechnology-unveils-dry-chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-solution-redefining-diagnostic-precision-and-efficiency-302346816.html

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

Europe Diagnostics
