Anavex Life Sciences to Host Investor Call on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for central nervous system diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a conference call at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, during which Interim CEO Terrie Kellmeyer, Ph.D., will discuss the Company’s clinical development strategy and priorities.

Anavex Investor Call Information:

A link to the live webcast anavex.com/investors

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-777-2509 for participants in the U.S. and Canada or 1-412-317-5413 for international participants. Participants should ask to join the Anavex call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at anavex.com/investors



The Company is now current on its financial reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, on September 2, 2026, officially regained compliance with NASDAQ listing rules as a result of filing its outstanding Form 10-Qs for the second and third fiscal quarters for 2026.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases with high unmet medical need. Further information is available at www.anavex.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

SCR Partners, LLC

Alex Arzeno

Tel: 203-550-3972

Email: alex@scr-ir.com

Tripp Sullivan

Tel: 615-942-7077

Email: tsullivan@scr-ir.com

Company Contact:

Sandra Boenisch

Principal Financial Officer

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Tel: 1-844-689-3939

Email: ir@anavexcorp.com