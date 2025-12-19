SUBSCRIBE
Anavex Life Sciences Submitted Request for EMA to Re-Examine Its Opinion

December 19, 2025 | 
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has requested the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) to re-examine its opinion on blarcamesine for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Anavex has requested from the EMA the re-examination, and will work closely with the EMA during this process. The re-examination procedure is led by a different rapporteur and co-rapporteur, who will conduct a new evaluation of our marketing authorization application for blarcamesine. Anavex has also requested that the EMA consult a Scientific Advisory Group as part of this process to provide an independent recommendation.

“There is a significant unmet need for new innovative oral treatment options that target the pathology upstream by restoring autophagy,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease that poses significant challenges to those living with Alzheimer's, their care partners and society and our team is committed to continue working in partnership with regulatory bodies in order to advance science and potentially new oral treatment options for patients and their families.”

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of all dementia cases worldwide. Dementia is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease, where symptoms gradually worsen over time. Each stage of the disease presents different challenges for those living with the disease and their care partners. There is a significant unmet need for new treatment options that can slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and reduce the overall burden on people affected and on society.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Further Information:
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Research & Business Development
Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939
Email: info@anavex.com

Investors:
Andrew J. Barwicki
Investor Relations

Tel: 516-662-9461
Email: andrew@barwicki.com


New York Regulatory
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
