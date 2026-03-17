Anavex Life Sciences Presents Significant Treatment Effects of Blarcamesine in New Advanced Alpha-Synuclein Model of Parkinson’s Disease at AD/PD 2026 Conference

New data show that blarcamesine completely rescued impaired motor function

Biomarker of nerve fiber density of dopaminergic nerve cells indicating fiber regrowth in striatum with blarcamesine

New Parkinson’s model of combined alpha-synuclein pathology and noradrenergic degeneration

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and rare diseases, including Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced new data of blarcamesine in a new Parkinson’s model of combined alpha-synuclein pathology and noradrenergic degeneration. Significant treatment effects of blarcamesine were detected using both a test of impaired motor function and a biomarker of dopaminergic nerve fiber density, indicating fiber regrowth in striatum after 6 weeks of blarcamesine treatment. Results were presented at the AD/PD™ 2026 Conference.

The model addresses both alpha-synuclein accumulation (protein buildup) and noradrenergic degeneration, a combination of lesions that mimics key aspects of Parkinson's disease pathology. The study, presented at the AD/PD™ 2026 Conference, examines whether modulating these interconnected disease pathways with blarcamesine can actively counteract and reverse Parkinson’s disease progression.

“These new findings are highly encouraging and provide scientific support to blarcamesine's emerging profile as a candidate for disease-modifying therapeutic for Parkinson's disease,” said Angela Cenci Nilsson, MD, PhD, Professor of Experimental Medical Research at Lund University, Sweden. “It was quite important to demonstrate that blarcamesine can improve motor function and stimulate the growth of dopaminergic nerve fibers even after the establishment of alpha-synuclein pathology, in a clinically relevant dual-hit preclinical model of Parkinson´s disease.”

“Parkinson’s disease is a devastating chronic disease that affects millions worldwide. We believe, these new alpha-synuclein Parkinson’s disease study results may confirm the restorative effect of autophagy through blarcamesine already observed in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We are encouraged by these new data which support our prior decision about advancing the clinical development program of blarcamesine in early Parkinson's disease.”

The AD/PD™ 2026 Conference presentation is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.anavex.com.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About AD/PD™ 2026 Conference

The AD/PD™ Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease Conference will present all the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development, and clinical trials in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other related neurological disorders.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), has successfully completed a Phase 2a and a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson's disease dementia, and both a Phase 2 and a Phase 3 study in adult patients and one Phase 2/3 study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX®2-73 is an orally available drug candidate designed to restore cellular homeostasis by targeting SIGMAR1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. We believe that ANAVEX®3-71, which targets SIGMAR1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Research & Business Development

Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939

Email: info@anavex.com

Investors:

Andrew J. Barwicki

Investor Relations

Tel: 516-662-9461

Email: andrew@barwicki.com