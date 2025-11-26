Anaptys Announces Participation in December 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date and Time – Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at 1:30pm ET



Evercore 8th Annual Healthcare Conference, Coral Gables, FL

Format – Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 7:55am ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s pipeline includes rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed a Phase 2b trial for rheumatoid arthritis; ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease with plans to expand development into an additional indication; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in a Phase 1a trial. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here .

