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Anaptys Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a company focused on managing the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, today announced that Chris Murphy, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Anaptys

Anaptys manages the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, with a focus on protecting and returning the value of its royalties to shareholders. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Chris Murphy
Chief Financial Officer
investors@anaptysbio.com


Southern California Events
AnaptysBio, Inc.
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