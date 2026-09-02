Anaptys Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a company focused on managing the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, today announced that Chris Murphy, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Anaptys



Anaptys manages the financial collaborations for Jemperli with GSK and imsidolimab with Vanda, with a focus on protecting and returning the value of its royalties to shareholders. To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Contact:

Chris Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

investors@anaptysbio.com