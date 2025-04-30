SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AN2 Therapeutics to Participate in Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

April 30, 2025 
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference being held from May 7-8, 2025 in New York.



Details of the event is as follows:

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

  • Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 9:00 am ET, and members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings.

A webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, NTM, and melioidosis, along with early-stage programs focused on targets in infectious diseases and oncology. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.


Contacts

COMPANY CONTACT:
Lucy O. Day
Chief Financial Officer
l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Bowdidge
ir@an2therapeutics.com

