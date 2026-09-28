AN2 Therapeutics Announces Extension of Funding for Tuberculosis Research Collaboration with GSK

Funding from Gates Foundation supports continued advancement of boron-based LeuRS inhibitors for the treatment of tuberculosis

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that the Gates Foundation has awarded an extension of funding to support AN2 Therapeutics' research activities under its ongoing tuberculosis (TB) research collaboration with GSK focused on the development of boron-based leucyl-tRNA synthetase (LeuRS) inhibitors.

TB remains a major global public health challenge. Globally, TB is the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent and among the top 10 causes of death. 1

"We are grateful for the Gates Foundation's continued support of this important collaboration with GSK to advance boron-based LeuRS inhibitors for the treatment of tuberculosis," said Vince Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Research & Head of Chemistry of AN2 Therapeutics. "The award of additional funding reflects the progress made by the collaboration and the potential of boron chemistry to enable the discovery of differentiated medicines against challenging infectious disease targets. Together with GSK, we remain committed to advancing innovative approaches that may contribute to the development of new treatment options for people affected by tuberculosis around the world."

Hernandez continued, "This collaboration builds upon decades of experience in boron chemistry and the validation of LeuRS as a therapeutic target. We believe the continued support from the Gates Foundation reinforces the importance of pursuing new approaches to help address one of the world's most pressing infectious diseases."

Dr. Harmony P. Garges, Chief Global Health Officer, GSK, said: "Tuberculosis continues to have a devastating impact on global health, and new treatment options remain urgently needed. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with AN2 Therapeutics and appreciate the ongoing support of the Gates Foundation as we work to advance innovative science that has the potential to contribute to future TB treatment efforts."

LeuRS is a clinically validated target and is the same target underlying epetraborole (in development for M. abscessus lung disease), ganfeborole (which demonstrated proof-of-concept efficacy in a Phase 2 TB study), and tavaborole, an FDA-approved antifungal. AN2's boron chemistry platform has demonstrated the ability to generate potent inhibitors of LeuRS and other targets that may not be readily addressed using traditional medicinal chemistry approaches.

About Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and remains one of the leading causes of death from an infectious disease worldwide. In 2024, an estimated 10.7 million people fell ill from TB worldwide.2 Despite existing treatments, significant unmet need remains for new therapeutic options that can further improve outcomes and help address the global burden of disease.

About AN2 Therapeutics

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics derived from our boron chemistry platform. Our development pipeline spans hematologic diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology with three Phase 2 studies expected to be active in 2026, two preclinical candidates, as well as advanced research programs focused on targets in oncology, bone disorders, and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: extension of funding from the Gates Foundation to support AN2’s research activities under its ongoing TB research collaboration with GSK focused on the development of boron-based LeuRS inhibitors; continued advancement of boron-based LeuRS inhibitors for the treatment of TB; continued collaboration with GSK; the potential of the Company’s boron chemistry platform and advancement of the Company’s development programs; and other statements that are not historical fact. These statements are based on AN2’s current estimates, expectations, plans, objectives, and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: AN2’s ability to implement its plans for its internal boron chemistry platform and pipeline programs; timely enrollment of patients in AN2’s clinical trials and investigator-initiated clinical trials; AN2’s ability to procure sufficient supply of its product candidates for its clinical trials; the potential for results from clinical trials to differ from preclinical, early clinical, preliminary, or expected results; the ability of particular preclinical models in non-human primates to predict safety and efficacy in humans; significant adverse events, toxicities, or other undesirable side effects associated with AN2’s product candidates; the significant uncertainty associated with AN2’s product candidates ever receiving any regulatory approvals; AN2’s ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its current and future product candidates; implementation of AN2’s strategic plans for its business and product candidates; the sufficiency of AN2’s capital resources and need for additional capital to achieve its goals; global macroeconomic conditions and global conflicts and other risks, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in AN2’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings, when made, are available on the investor relations section of AN2’s website at www.an2therapeutics.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and AN2 undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

1,2 https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/tuberculosis

Company Contact:

Lucy O. Day

Chief Financial Officer

l.day@an2therapeutics.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Anne Bowdidge

ir@an2therapeutics.com