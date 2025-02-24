Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Amylyx’ senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other company updates.





To access the conference call, please dial +1 (800) 836-8184 (U.S. & Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on three investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative, neuroendocrine, and endocrine diseases in which we believe they can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

Contacts



Media

Amylyx Media Team

+1 (857) 799-7274

amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors

Lindsey Allen

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1 (857) 320-6244

Investors@amylyx.com