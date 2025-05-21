Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which are being conducted in-person and virtually.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET in New York City

Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida

Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida Virtual H.C. Wainwright @ Home Fireside Chat Series: Fireside chat on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of all presentations can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on three investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative and endocrine diseases in which we believe they can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

