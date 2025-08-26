Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which are being conducted in-person in Boston and New York City.

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 1:00pm ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 8:00am ET

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 4:50pm ET

Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 3:10pm ET

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Corporate presentation on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:00am ET

A live webcast of each conference event can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the events.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on three investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative and endocrine diseases in which we believe they can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.

