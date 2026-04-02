Amprion Grows Global Footprint with Australian Partnership & Expanded Research Collaborations

International partnerships and expanded IP coverage accelerate global adoption of Amprion’s alpha-synuclein seed amplification technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprion, a global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing, today announced a series of strategic milestones that underscore the company’s accelerating growth, expanding international footprint, and continued commitment to advancing earlier and more accurate diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases.

Amprion will continue to work with The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) on multiple research initiatives in 2026. Amprion’s seed amplification assay (SAA) is an integral part of the inclusion criteria for the ongoing Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) study which continues to help the scientific community further define and understand Parkinson’s and its progression. Additional collaborative research efforts are exploring how SAA data may contribute to understanding disease progression and evaluating different sample types.

Amprion is also partnering with Macquarie University to establish clinical alpha-synuclein seed amplification testing in Australia. The collaboration will support both clinical and research initiatives to advance the understanding and detection of neurodegenerative diseases. The site is an Australian first and marks an important step toward expanding international access to seed amplification technology.

“Macquarie University’s leadership in neurodegenerative disease research across Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS/MND, and REM Sleep Behavior Disorder makes it a strong partner in advancing this technology,” said Russ Lebovitz, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Amprion. “Establishing Australia’s first alpha-synuclein seed amplification testing site is an important step in expanding global access to more precise diagnostic tools.”

As Amprion continues to expand internationally, the company is strengthening its global intellectual property portfolio. With the recent addition of China, Amprion now holds patents across all major regions of the world, reinforcing its leadership in SAA technology. The company is actively working to establish partnerships with leading hospital networks across Europe, South Korea, and China to further broaden access to its testing platform.

Amprion’s seed amplification testing technology has demonstrated autopsy-confirmed diagnostic accuracy, providing clinicians and researchers with insights into the underlying pathology of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and related neurodegenerative disorders.

Demand for Amprion’s SAAmplify-ɑSYN test has grown rapidly, leading to office space expansion and the identification of redundancy for manufacturing its substrate to support increased testing volume.

To learn more about Amprion’s global initiatives and plans for 2026, stay connected on LinkedIn or book a meeting at one of their upcoming conferences. Amprion recently wrapped up a successful International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD).

About SAAmplify-ɑSYN (formerly SYNTap®)

Amprion's SAAmplify-ɑSYN test is a first-in-class qualitative Laboratory Developed Test and the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer's disease with Lewy body co-pathology. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Amprion a Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 for use of the test as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The test became commercially available in the United States in 2021.

About Amprion

Amprion is the global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing. Amprion’s intellectual property surrounding SAA methodology extends to research, drug development, and commercialization. SAAmplify-ɑSYN is the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease with Lewy body co-pathology. Amprion is also accelerating precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies. Learn more at https://ampriondx.com or follow Amprion on LinkedIn.

About Macquarie University

Established in 1964, Macquarie University in Sydney is a leading public research university, consistently ranked among the top 2 percent of institutions globally. Macquarie University Health is Australia's first and only fully integrated academic health sciences centre, bringing together Macquarie University Hospital and Clinics and the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Human Sciences.

lrobinson@cglife.com