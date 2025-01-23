Amneal Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Memantine/Donepezil Extended-Release Capsules and Everolimus Tablets for Oral Suspension, and Tentative U.S. FDA Approval for Rifaximin

Approval of three important therapies for dementia, oncology and gastrointestinal disease

Granted 180-day exclusivity for memantine/donepezil extended-release capsules

Tentative approval of rifaximin, a product for treating IBS-D

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved memantine/donepezil 14-10 mg and 28-10 mg extended-release capsules, which references Abbvie’s NAMZARIC®, and Everolimus 2 mg, 3 mg and 5 mg extended-release capsules, which references Novartis’ AFINITOR DISPERZ®. In addition, the FDA has granted tentative approval to Amneal’s rifaximin 550 mg oral tablets, which references Bausch Health’s XIFAXAN®. The FDA approval was tentative as this product is involved in litigation.





Memantine/donepezil extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of the Alzheimer’s type. The product has launched with 180-day exclusivity.

Everolimus tablets for oral suspension are indicated for the treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-Associated Subependymal Giant Cell Astrocytoma (SEGA) in adult and pediatric patients aged one year or older. This launch increases the supply of an oncology product that has limited suppliers.

Rifaximin 550 mg oral tablets are indicated for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

“Amneal’s competitive advantage in the Affordable Medicines business remains our core capabilities to drive innovation at scale across complex categories to expand the breadth and depth of our portfolio,” said Andy Boyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Affordable Medicines. “With our 180-day exclusivity on memantine/donepezil, increasing supply for everolimus, and the tentative approval of rifaximin, we are continuing to expand our differentiated portfolio and providing new key therapies for our customers, providers and patients.”

The most common adverse reactions with memantine hydrochloride were headache, diarrhea, and dizziness. The most common adverse reactions occurring in patients receiving donepezil include diarrhea, anorexia, vomiting, nausea, and bruising. For complete prescribing information, see package insert available here.

The most common adverse reactions with everolimus tablets in patients treated for TSC-Associated SEGA: are stomatitis and respiratory tract infection. For complete prescribing information, see package insert available here.

According to IQVIA®, U.S. annual sales for memantine/donepezil tablets, everolimus tablets and rifaximin tablets for the 12 months ended November 2024 were approximately $88 million, $114 million, and $2.6 billion (for all approved indications of XIFAXAN®), respectively.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

