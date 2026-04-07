Amneal Announces $2 Million Donation to Support Patient Access to Essential Medicines During Parkinson’s Awareness Month

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMRX) today announced donations totaling $2 million to multiple patient assistance foundations supporting individuals living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) in recognition of Parkinson’s Awareness Month. These contributions reflect Amneal’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to essential medicines and supporting patient care, education, and advocacy for the Parkinson’s community.

Every six minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, underscoring the growing impact of a condition that affects more than 10 million people worldwide. As the disease progresses, patients and their care partners often face increasing physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Amneal’s donations will support programs that help eligible patients manage out-of-pocket costs, including copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles for FDA-approved Parkinson’s medications.

“Parkinson’s disease has a profound and far-reaching impact on patients, families, and care partners,” said Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Amneal. “At Amneal, expanding access to essential medicines is core to our purpose. Over the past two years, we have donated $3.5 million to support patients living with Parkinson’s disease, and we remain committed to working alongside the community to help improve access to treatment, education, and support for those navigating this condition.”

In addition to its support for advocacy organizations and patient assistance foundations, Amneal is committed to elevating the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners. By sharing authentic community perspectives, participating in advocacy events nationwide, and offering educational resources, including materials for Spanish-speaking audiences, Amneal aims to help foster connection, awareness, and support across the Parkinson’s community.

Amneal encourages individuals and organizations to join in recognizing Parkinson’s Awareness Month by supporting advocacy, raising awareness, and helping improve access to essential medicines and resources for the Parkinson’s community.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal was built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering over 160 million prescriptions each year, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail, injectable, and biosimilar products. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more information, visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

Anthony DiMeo

VP, Investor Relations

anthony.dimeo@amneal.com



Media Contact

Brandon Skop

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

brandon.skop@amneal.com