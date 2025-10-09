American Society of Hematology Accepts Telo Genomics’ Abstract for Presentation at its 2025 Meeting and Exposition

Recognition highlights commercial potential of Telo’s telomere-based MRD technology in the growing precision oncology market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) -theora leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through its proprietary multi-factor analysis of telomeres, today announced that the American Society of Hematology ("ASH") has accepted Telo Genomics' abstract submission for a poster presentation during the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting.Dr. Yulia Shifrin, Laboratory Director of Telo Genomics, will present the abstract. The contents of the abstract will also be published online in a November supplemental issue of. The abstract entails Telo's Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") clinical methodology, which combines MRD assessment with risk profiling of individual cancer cells based on the TeloViewplatform. Telo's proprietary approach to MRD is based on a non-invasive liquid biopsy and has the potential to provide best-in-class actionable information on the risk of relapse to clinicians.Details of the abstract will be available after November 3, 2025.The American Society of Hematology (ASH) is the world's largest professional society of clinicians and scientists dedicated to advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of blood disorders. It's upcoming 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition will take place December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida."Acceptance at ASH 2025 represents an important acknowledgement of our technology and continued progress toward clinical adoption," said Dr. Sabine Mai, Telo's Co-Founder. "Showcasing our MRD platform at one of the most prestigious global hematology meetings highlights the growing recognition of Telo's innovation and reinforces our commitment to building long-term value and establishing a differentiated position in a growing multi-billion-dollar diagnostics market."Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") is defined as the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment, stratifying MRD cells, between being in remission or active, provides important actionable information for clinicians. Also, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in April 2024 to accept MRD as a clinical endpoint for accelerated approval of new multiple myeloma therapies, paving the way for faster drug approvals in multiple myeloma.MRD testing is emerging as a valuable tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032 (Globe Newswire - August 14, 2023).Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. 