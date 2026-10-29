American Diabetes Month Celebrates What’s Possible

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 21 seconds, someone in the U.S. is newly diagnosed with diabetes. As American Diabetes Month® approaches this November, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is working to raise awareness that a diagnosis is not the end of the story.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/american-diabetes-association/9296952-en-american-diabetes-month-celebrates-whats-possible

Throughout the month of November, the ADA is running a national educational and awareness campaign celebrating the progress made in diabetes care, the contributions that made progress possible, and the push for continued breakthroughs. The organization will be connecting with communities across the country at cinemas, at points of care, in rideshares, through sports, in online forums, on TV, and in other social spaces. No matter where people are on their diabetes journey, the ADA has programs and resources available to support them in living well— starting with knowing their risk.

Knowing your risk and being aware of the symptoms of diabetes is important. Thanks to advancements in care, early detection and treatment can prevent or delay diabetes and diabetes-related complications, including heart, kidney, and eye disease; nerve damage; and more. People can discover their risk of type 2 diabetes and encourage others to do the same using the ADA's free 60-Second Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test at diabetes.org/RiskTest. People with a family history of type 1 diabetes should talk with their doctor about getting screened to find out if they have it or the autoantibodies that put them at risk for developing it.

The ADA also offers many additional resources to support people managing diabetes including:

"Whether you are newly diagnosed, already thriving with diabetes, or supporting others on their diabetes journey, there is an ever-growing world of possibility right now thanks to innovations in diabetes care, emerging research, and increasing awareness," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer. "The combined efforts of the diabetes community are changing lives. Thank you."

Looking ahead, the ADA is accelerating investments in groundbreaking research to prevent, treat, and cure diabetes; in educational outreach; in advocacy for affordable, accessible care; and in communities to help people with diabetes thrive.

Visit diabetes.org to learn more about diabetes, access programming, and find ways to get involved.

About the American Diabetes Association



The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 86 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we work to improve the quality of life for the over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact:



Virginia Cramer



(703) 253-4927



press@diabetes.org

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association