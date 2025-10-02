Ambry Genetics Announces Improved EHR-Integrated Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Solution with Upgraded Tyrer-Cuzick Scoring Approach Incorporating Breast Density

The Ambry CARE Program® brings accurate, personalized breast cancer risk assessments directly into clinical workflows helping direct patients at high risk for breast cancer to seek additional screening

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) and a pioneer in clinical genomic testing, today announced an enhancement to the Ambry CARE Program® (CARE), Ambry’s digital platform that streamlines cancer risk assessment and genetic testing workflows. The update integrates breast density into the Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) breast cancer risk score within the electronic health record (EHR), providing clinicians with more precise and personalized risk estimates at the point of care that can guide recommendations for breast cancer screening and risk reduction.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women.1 Comprehensive risk assessment is essential to identifying who may benefit from earlier or more intensive screening. 1 Risk assessment is often incomplete or inconsistently applied. As a result, 93% of women with elevated risk who qualify for breast MRI based on medical and family history never receive one.2,3

Risk models like TC are designed to help close this gap by identifying patients who qualify for advanced screening. The TC model is among the most widely cited breast cancer risk tools, recommended by organizations such as the American College of Radiology (ACR) to guide screening decisions.4 Its accuracy improves as more risk factors are incorporated, with breast density as the most recent addition.5 Incorporating breast density can make the difference between an average and elevated risk classification.

CARE strengthens this process by embedding TC scores with breast density directly into the EHR, giving clinicians actionable insight without leaving their workflow. With this enhancement, clinicians can access four TC score options aligned with BI-RADS breast density categories (A–D) and use the most appropriate one for each patient.

This update also helps healthcare organizations move beyond simple compliance with FDA requirements to report and notify patients of their breast density.6 CARE embeds this information into the risk assessment process, enabling it to directly guide screening and prevention decisions.

These enhanced scores carry real clinical implications. For patients with a 20% or higher risk, increased screening such as annual breast MRI may be recommended.4

“Calculating a Tyrer-Cuzick score and engaging women in discussions about their breast cancer risk, screening, and risk-reduction strategies can be lifesaving. Importantly, incorporating breast density into the model makes the assessment even more powerful, as breast density is a significant factor in understanding an individual’s risk for breast cancer. Every woman deserves access to this information, yet integrating risk assessment into busy clinical workflows has remained a major challenge. Digital tools that streamline this process hold enormous promise to expand access and ultimately benefit countless women,” said New York- based Melissa Frey, M.D. M.S. Associate Professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology and Director, Genetics and Personalized Cancer Prevention Program. The goal is simple: ensure patients receive the right interventions, whether through earlier detection or risk reduction.

"Accurately assessing breast cancer risk is key to improving outcomes, but important factors like breast density often get overlooked. By bringing together Tyrer-Cuzick scoring and breast density right in the EHR, CARE shows how Ambry is making it easier for providers to get actionable insights within their workflow, ultimately helping patients get the care they need," said Tom Schoenherr, CEO of Ambry Genetics.

CARE incorporates breast density for more accurate breast cancer risk assessments while also supporting comprehensive hereditary cancer risk evaluation. A recent study published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network demonstrated that CARE interprets NCCN Guidelines® with 99.5% accuracy, reinforcing its reliability as a trusted digital risk assessment tool for both clinicians and patients.7

For more information about CARE, please visit ambrygen.com/care.

