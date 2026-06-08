Ambrosia Biosciences Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Differentiated Profile of AMB-702, its Novel Small Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Development Candidate

AMB-702 demonstrates superior target coverage and efficacy in lean non-human primates

The dataset was shared as part of a poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions

BOULDER, Colo., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. ("Ambrosia"), today announced preclinical data supporting its small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist development candidate, AMB-702, in a poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions.

AMB-702 demonstrated sustained weight loss and reduction in food intake over 7 days of daily dosing in a lean non-human primate (NHP) model. In a head-to-head comparison, AMB-702 achieved placebo-adjusted mean weight loss of 12.6% after 7 days of daily dosing at 2 mg/kg, compared to 5.4% for orforglipron at the same dose and formulation. AMB-702 also demonstrated improved glycemic control and enhanced insulin secretion in an intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test (IPGTT) in a humanized GLP-1 receptor mouse model.

Additional data showing improved performance in a clinic-ready formulation and additional comparator studies will also be presented.

"These data are consistent with AMB-702's improved in vitro and PK profile, including superior target coverage over 24 hours, improved cell potency, flatter peak-to-trough and reduced plasma protein binding. The superiority of AMB-702 in lean NHP models underscores its differentiation and the potential of next-generation molecules for obesity and metabolic diseases," said Patrice Lee, Ph.D., President, R&D.

"Importantly, AMB-702 has the potential for lower effective human dosing, which we believe could substantially improve scalability. We look forward to advancing AMB-702 into the clinic early next year," said Nick Traggis, CEO. "Beyond AMB-702, Ambrosia's next-generation, small molecule pipeline also includes a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist, a GIP receptor antagonist, and an amylin receptor agonist, all enabling a significant opportunity for combination therapies."

About Ambrosia Biosciences Inc.

Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. is a privately held drug discovery company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders. By integrating structurally-enabled drug design with in-house medicinal chemistry and biology capabilities, Ambrosia is advancing a complementary pipeline of differentiated therapies. The Company aims to expand access to cardiometabolic therapies that improve the patient experience while reducing the cost and complexity of treatment. For more information, please visit www.ambrosiabiosciences.com.

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