Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation Begins Search for New Chief Science Officer as Co-Founder Dr. Howard Fillit Transitions to Emeritus Role

Building on three decades shaping Alzheimer's science, the ADDF is poised to lead the next era of breakthroughs, spearheading a transformative precision medicine approach

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer (CSO), Dr. Howard Fillit, is retiring, transitioning to an emeritus role, marking the culmination of more than 50 years in the field, including three decades guiding the ADDF's scientific vision and strategy. In this new role, Dr. Fillit will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to the organization. Laura Nisenbaum, PhD, will serve as Interim CSO while the ADDF works with Russell Reynolds Associates to identify its next Chief Science Officer, who will help guide scientific strategy as the organization continues to shape the next era of innovation.

"Howard's impact on the ADDF and the broader Alzheimer's community cannot be overstated," said Ronald S. Lauder, Co-Founder of the ADDF. "When my brother Leonard and I founded the ADDF, we knew we needed someone with the scientific vision, but also the drive and personal commitment, to take on this challenge. Howard was clearly the man for the job. Through his leadership, the ADDF has become a driving force behind many of the most important advances in the study of Alzheimer's, from disease-modifying therapies to blood tests and prevention methods."

As Chief Science Officer, Dr. Fillit has played a transformative role in reshaping the trajectory of Alzheimer's research, with the ADDF pioneering a bold, biology-driven approach to drug development. Using this model, the ADDF has moved the field beyond a singular focus on amyloid toward a more comprehensive framework encompassing the full pathobiology of the disease. This broader view is now central to today's therapeutic pipeline, which is primed to deliver a new generation of treatments to patients in the next several years. Milestones such as the first Alzheimer's PET scan and first FDA-approved Alzheimer's blood test have been enabled by ADDF investments, and the organization's venture philanthropy model continues to fund high-risk, high-reward ideas across the globe, accelerating innovations that might not have otherwise reached patients.

"Howard has been the scientific north star of the ADDF, and his vision has helped reshape how the field approaches Alzheimer's disease," said Isobel Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of the ADDF. "At a time when there was limited momentum in the field, he challenged conventional thinking and helped lay the foundation for a precision medicine approach grounded in disease biology. Under his leadership, the ADDF has built a world-class scientific organization and a powerful model for advancing innovation through collaboration, scientific rigor, and strategic investment. As we begin the search for our next Chief Science Officer, we are well positioned to build on this momentum and continue accelerating high-impact research across the field."

"This is the most exciting moment in the history of Alzheimer's research," said Dr. Fillit. "We are seeing real progress, from incredible advances in diagnostics to a growing understanding of the disease's complexity, and the ADDF's investments in bold, biology-driven science have helped lay the groundwork for the broader range of therapies now beginning to emerge. It has been the honor of my lifetime to help lead this organization and work alongside so many extraordinary scientists and partners, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the ADDF's next CSO. I am incredibly proud of what we have built and confident the organization will continue to drive the next chapter, paving the way for combination therapies and precision medicine, which will transform Alzheimer's care."

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)



Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

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SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation