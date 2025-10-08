Alzheimer’s Association and Edward Jones Extend Strategic Alliance Through 2030

– Since 2016, Edward Jones and its associates have contributed over $55 million to support Alzheimer's Association programs and advance disease research –

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association announced today that Edward Jones is extending its strategic alliance with the Association through 2030, reaffirming the firm's deep commitment to promoting healthier futures for families and communities impacted by Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Since 2016, Edward Jones has proudly served as the National Presenting Sponsor of the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's — the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. As part of its renewed commitment, the firm will contribute $1 million annually over the next five years to support Walk. It will also mobilize Walk teams in communities nationwide as part of its Diamond Level National Team.

More than 130,000 Edward Jones associates, clients and family members have come together to raise over $28 million through Walk participation. In 2024, Edward Jones was recognized as the top Walk National Team for the eighth consecutive year, contributing 25% of all corporate fundraising revenue. In total, the firm has contributed over $55 million to support the Alzheimer's Association through team fundraising and corporate contributions.

"The Alzheimer's Association is immensely proud of its long-standing strategic alliance with Edward Jones, and we are deeply grateful for its continued support," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer's Association president and chief executive officer. "Edward Jones and its associates have passionately supported our mission, making a profound difference in the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementia. The alliance is now poised to span decades."

Today, more than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. Edward Jones estimates that approximately 300,000 of its clients are affected by Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. Through promotion of the Association's free 24/7 Helpline, the firm has connected nearly 3,000 families to the Alzheimer's Association for confidential dementia care consultations — to help families get the help and support they need.

"Alzheimer's can have a devastating impact on the lives of those we serve and work alongside — disrupting a family's ability to save, plan and achieve more possibilities in their lives," said Penny Pennington, managing partner of Edward Jones. "We're proud to renew our commitment with the Alzheimer's Association, funding critical research, supporting caregivers and expanding access to resources. Together, we can help create a future without Alzheimer's."

Beyond its leadership in Walk to End Alzheimer's, Edward Jones will contribute nearly $1 million in 2026 to advance groundbreaking research through the Edward Jones Research Fund and AAIC For All — a public-facing initiative that shares the latest findings in Alzheimer's and dementia research.

To date, Edward Jones has committed $11 million in corporate funds to advance research across the lab, clinic and community. These investments include support for the U.S. POINTER Study, the International Research Grant Program, and the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). The firm also co-funds the DIAN-TU Next Generation, High-Dose Escalation, and Primary Prevention studies, and supports early-career dementia researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis — helping to fuel the next generation of breakthroughs.

"Edward Jones and its associates continue to be extraordinary partners in our mission to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia," added Dr. Pike. "Together, we've accomplished so much in a short span — and we look forward to achieving even more in the years ahead for the millions of families affected by this disease."

About the Alzheimer's Association



The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia—by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

About Edward Jones



Edward Jones is a leading North American financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's more than 20,000 financial advisors throughout North America serve more than 9 million clients with a total of $2.3 trillion in client assets under care as of June 27, 2025. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 55,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties and most Canadian provinces and territories, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

