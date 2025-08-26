AlzeCure Publishes its Interim Report for January - June 2025

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - June 2025 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The second quarter of 2025 was yet another active and positive quarter for AlzeCure Pharma. In June, we received encouraging feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a potential Phase IIb/III registrational study with our pain drug Painless ACD440 for the rare disease erythromelalgia. In July, we were granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for ACD440 for erythromelalgia, providing further validation of the strength of the project. We also initiated the procurement process for the Phase II study with NeuroRestore ACD856, for which we were awarded a grant of EUR 2.5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC), with the possibility of securing additional funding through the EIC fund. To finance and prepare for this study and related activities, the company announced a rights issue of SEK 48.5 million, along with an over-allotment option of SEK 10 million. The rights issue was backed by all major shareholders, including the SEB Foundation, as well as by the company's Board of Directors and management group through subscription commitments. The rights issue was oversubscribed to 212% and generated total proceeds of SEK 58.5 million. We are very pleased and proud of this strong outcome and wish to thank all participants in the rights issue for their confidence and support of the plans on which the issue was based. With these positive results, we look forward to delivering according to plan."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for April - June, 2025

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -9,738 thousand (-8,653).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.11 (-0.12).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -8,243 thousand (-9,178).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 16,394 thousand (47,257).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 12,576 thousand (43,916).

Financial information for January - June, 2025

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -19,846 thousand (-18,457).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.22 (-0.28).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -18,922 thousand (-19,241).

Significant events during the period April - June, 2025

In early April, the company presented new preclinical data for the lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856 at the international Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD) conference in Vienna.

A new scientific article in Nature implicates NeuroRestore ACD856 as a potential treatment for obesity.

On April 9, the company announced that its Annual General Meeting would convene on May 14, 2025.

The company received a positive guidance response from the FDA in May regarding phase II/III studies with ACD440 in a rare disease.

In June, the company announced that its Board of Directors has resolved on a new share issue of approximately SEK 48.5 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. In order to enable an additional capital raise, the Board may also resolve to exercise an over-allotment option of up to approximately SEK 10 million (the "Over-Allotment Option"). This proposal was subsequently approved at an extraordinary general meeting on July 2.

Significant events during the period January - March, 2025

The company announced on February 17 that it has been awarded an EU grant for a Phase II clinical trial of NeuroRestore ACD856 for Alzheimer's disease.

In February, the company published a new scientific article demonstrating the unique mechanism of action behind Alzstatin, which is being developed for Alzheimer's disease.

Significant events after the end of the period

On July 2, an extraordinary general meeting approved the decision on the new share issue.

On July 4, an information document regarding the Rights Issue was published, amended on July 7.

On July 15, the pain project ACD440 was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US by the FDA.

On July 24, the outcome of the Rights Issue was presented. The issue was subscribed to 212%, and the company resolved on a directed share issue according to the previous resolution, including the over-allotment option of SEK 10 million. Proceeds amounted to SEK 58.5 million before issue expenses, which were approximately SEK 3.9 million.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan designation from the FDA, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

