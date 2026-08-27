SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AlzeCure Pharma to Present at The Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on September 2

August 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB ("AlzeCure" or "The Company") (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, announced today that it will participate in the Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on September 2, where CEO Martin Jönsson will give a company presentation and answer questions about the latest developments and AlzeCure's plans for the future.

Venue: Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm
Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
Presentation time: September 2, 2026, 17:05-17:25 CEST (room: Event Small)

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information about the event, please visit Pareto's website: https://paretosec.com/updates/events-and-conferences

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46(0)70 786 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at the Pareto Securities 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on September 2

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Events Healthcare Alzheimer’s disease
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Insights
Rewriting the rules of CMV prevention
August 20, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Doctor holding syringe on Italy flag background. Medical professional holding syringe with Italian flag in the background
Insights
Italian biotech gains momentum as VC funding, tech transfer environment improve
August 17, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
big hands mean pressure that crushes someone mean an officer concept flat illustration Business about hard work and pressure for presentation
Regulatory
Pressure piles on Amgen after EU pulls Tavneos, flags ‘serious breaches’ in pivotal study
August 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac