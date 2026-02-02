AlzeCure Pharma selected to present at the Bio-Neuroscience conference in Amsterdam

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a biotech company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company has been selected to present at Bio‑Neuroscience 2026, an international partnering and investor conference in neuroscience, taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on February 24-26, 2026.

Bio-Neuroscience is a world-leading global summit focused on innovations in the CNS field that brings together investors, researchers and leading decision-makers in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The conference is organized by Broadreach Global and is known for its selective selection of companies that are given the opportunity to present their projects and strategies to an international audience of potential partners and investors.

AlzeCure has been selected in competition with other companies to present its operations and project portfolio within diseases of the central nervous system.

"It is an important recognition of AlzeCure's project portfolio and our strategic focus on neurodegenerative diseases and pain to be selected to present at one of the leading conferences in the field. The conference provides an attractive platform for dialogue with both industrial players and financial investors, and we look forward to participating and presenting the company," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The twelve participating companies have been selected from an international and highly competitive pool following a rigorous evaluation of scientific innovation, clinical progress, therapeutic strategy and commercial potential. The companies come from Europe, the UK, North America and Australia, and represent a broad and diversified portfolio of breakthrough approaches in both neurology and psychiatry, with development programs spanning from preclinical to late clinical phases.

Bio-Neuroscience 2026 brings together leading investment companies and venture capital firms focused on the CNS field, e.g. EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, AbbVie Ventures, Sofinnova Partners, and BioGeneration Ventures (BGV). In addition, leading decision-makers from global pharmaceutical companies, e.g. Eli Lilly, Sanofi, MSD, Johnson & Johnson, Lundbeck, and Boehringer Ingelheim, will attend.

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA for the rare disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

