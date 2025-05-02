ALX Oncology to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced plans to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8th, 2025, before market open.

The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and is anticipated to enter Phase 1 trials mid-2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology .

