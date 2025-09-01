SUBSCRIBE
ALX Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

September 1, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that ALX Oncology leadership will participate in both the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 and H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.

The details of the meetings are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-one Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Time of Fireside Chat Presentation: 9:45 AM ET
Webcast link: Available here

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Webcast link: Pre-recorded fireside chat presentation available here

The webcasts of the Cantor and H.C. Wainwright fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and entered the clinic in a Phase 1 trial in August 2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577


