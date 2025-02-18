SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ALX Oncology to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 5, 2025

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

Company leadership and external key opinion leaders to highlight clinical program progress and provide business and financial updates

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day webcast on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET. The virtual webcast event will focus on information and updates related to the company’s pipeline, lead investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept, as well as business and financial updates.

R&D Day Webcast Information
The ALX Oncology virtual R&D Day will be webcast live and a replay will be available after the event by visiting the “Investors” section of ALX Oncology’s website and selecting “Events and Presentations.”

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Access: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yfucf8t5

About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant
ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:
Audra Friis, Sam Brown, Inc.
audrafriis@sambrown.com
(917) 519-9577

Northern California Events
ALX Oncology
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac