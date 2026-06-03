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Alvotech to present at upcoming investor conferences in June 2026

June 3, 2026 | 
2 min read

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB) (the “Company”), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that Robert Wessman, Alvotech's Founder and Executive Chairman, and Dr. Balaji V. Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in the upcoming investor conferences in June as follows:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York – fireside chat on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 9:20 am ET
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami – fireside chat Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:40 am ET
  • UBS Virtual Generics and Biosimilars Day – fireside chat on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 10:30 am ET

The live audio webcasts will be available to investors and the general public and can be accessed in the Investors Section of Alvotech’s website under News and Events – Events and Presentations. After the event, a recording will also be available for up to 90 days.

For further information, contact:

Media
Benedikt Stefansson
Sarah MacLeod
alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors
Dr. Balaji V Prasad
Benedikt Stefansson
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

For more information, please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


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