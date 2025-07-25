Alveo Technologies and Royal GD To Expand Poultry Testing Portfolio Beyond Avian Influenza

Expanded collaboration adds additional notifiable disease and respiratory targets impacting poultry production to Alveo's molecular testing platform, delivering lab-quality answers in under an hour at the Point of Need™.

ALAMEDA, Calif. and DEVENTER, The Netherlands, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc. (Alveo), a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary IntelliSense™ molecular detection technology, and Royal GD, a global animal-health authority with more than 100 years of experience, today announced an expansion of their partnership to develop additional rapid molecular tests for high-impact poultry diseases. Building on the successful launch of Alveo Sense™ poultry avian influenza test, the two organizations will co-develop a notifiable disease panel and an avian respiratory panel to detect pathogens that present clinically similar to avian influenza, or bird flu.

"Through our long-term partnership with Royal GD, we are both committed to meeting the growing demand for rapid molecular diagnostics at the Point of Need™ by focusing on the co-development and distribution of tests for multiple pathogens, while continuing to build upon Alveo's open platform approach to product and market expansion," said Shaun Holt, CEO at Alveo. "We feel that great partners bring great possibilities to develop and co-commercialize products to help control the threat of disease."

Alveo's portable, rapid molecular testing platform is made possible by IntelliSense™, a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification. This palm sized, reusable device enables on-site, multiplex testing on one cartridge of various pathogens, delivering lab-quality results in under an hour via a mobile app without requiring sample transport or centralized lab infrastructure. This is a major shift from current industry standards where testing must be sent to centralized labs, often taking days or even weeks for results. Many poultry diseases present with overlapping clinical signs, but decisions like isolation, culling, vaccination or antibiotic use depend on knowing the specific pathogen or disease that is infecting the flock. By eliminating the delay and logistical complexity of centralized diagnostics, Alveo and GD's solution enables faster, more accurate decisions to protect animal health, productivity and biosecurity.

"Our relationship with Alveo continues to grow as does the global excitement about the Alveo Sense™ poultry avian influenza test," said Wim Kieftenbeld, head of Business Development at GD Group, the parent company of Royal GD. "We've doubled down our R&D commitment—people, funding and lab capacity—to accelerate development of these new panels and get them into the field quickly."

Diseases like avian influenza, Newcastle disease and other avian respiratory pathogens can wipe out flocks and cause significant economic losses, yet current lab-based testing models delay intervention. With global poultry populations concentrated in high-risk regions and disease threats increasing due to climate change and global trade, the market is calling for accurate, field-deployable solutions that can differentiate between pathogens in real-time.

"What started as a single-assay collaboration between Alveo and Royal GD has evolved into a partnership that will generate meaningful impact for our end users. Together, we are on a mission to enable rapid decision making, timely action, and better outcomes at the point of need, as well as set a new standard for biosecurity and disease control. This program expansion will allow us to do just that," said Erik Tyrrell-Knott, chief business and strategy officer of Alveo.

At Alveo Technologies, we are reshaping diagnostics for a healthier and more sustainable future. We are the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm and in the field, clinic or manufacturing plant – helping to prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria and other pathogens. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics across a broad range of industries, we are enabling rapid detection and decision making, timely action and better outcomes at the Point of Need™. Our portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform, Alveo Sense™, employs IntelliSense™, a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide quick, affordable and accurate results. Through early pathogen detection, we help manage global animal and human health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at light speed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. To learn more, visit alveotechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Royal GD (Gezondheidsdienst voor Dieren) is a leading animal health organization based in the Netherlands, specializing in disease monitoring, diagnostics, and veterinary research for livestock and poultry. Royal GD provides laboratory services, on-farm consultancy, and disease prevention programs to improve animal health and productivity worldwide.

Regarding Alveo Sense technology, Royal GD collaborates with Alveo Technologies. Royal GD's diagnostic and veterinary expertise is a unique combination with Alveo's technology platform. This technology enables fast and accurate diagnosis in the field, reducing reliance on centralized labs and improving disease control measures. Alveo Sense is designed to provide early detection, faster decision-making, and better outbreak management in the poultry industry. To learn more, visit gdanimalhealth.com

