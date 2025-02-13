AltPep Corporation Appoints Alan Colowick, M.D., M.P.H. to Board of Directors

Seasoned biotech leader and strategic innovator joins Board to advance growth and strengthen clinical development initiatives

AltPep Corporation, a privately held biotechnology company developing early disease-modifying treatments and detection tools for amyloid diseases, today announced the appointment of Alan Colowick, M.D., M.P.H., of Matrix Capital Management Company to its Board of Directors.





“We are pleased to welcome Alan Colowick to the AltPep Board,” said Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of AltPep. “Alan’s deep experience as an investor, board member, and therapeutics industry leader will be invaluable as we position the company for our next phase of growth. His expertise will be particularly important as we advance our SOBIN therapeutics into Phase 1 clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.”

Alan Colowick remarked, “I am excited to join the AltPep Board at this pivotal point for the company. Its groundbreaking technology, aimed at targeting the early molecular triggers of amyloid diseases, truly sets AltPep apart from others in the field. I look forward to supporting AltPep’s efforts in advancing its unique and promising pipeline. Positively affecting both disease treatment and detection has the potential to help countless patients suffering from amyloid diseases.”

Alan Colowick, M.D., M.P.H. is Senior Managing Director on the Technology-Life Sciences team at Matrix Capital Management Company, LP and its affiliate, AyurMaya Capital Management Company, LP. He currently also serves on the BODs of Acelyrin Inc, Alumis Therapeutics, Solve Therapeutics, Personalis, Inc., AC Immune SA, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., XyloCor Therapeutics, and Teon Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to joining Matrix, Dr. Colowick was a Partner at Sofinnova Investments, where he was Chairman of the BOD of two portfolio companies and helped lead their successful acquisitions (Velos Bio acquired by Merck for $2.75B and Principia Biopharma, Inc. acquired by Sanofi for $3.7B). Prior to that, Dr. Colowick had an 18-year career in biotech including significant operating and executive roles at Amgen; Gloucester Pharmaceuticals, where he was CEO and led its acquisition by Celgene; and Celgene, where he was President of EMEA. Dr. Colowick received his M.D. from Stanford University and completed fellowship training in Hematology and Oncology at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. He also holds an M.P.H. from Harvard University.

About SOBA Diagnostics and SOBIN Therapeutics

SOBIN therapeutics are in development for use in concert with early detection to target and neutralize the toxic soluble oligomers associated with amyloid diseases. SOBA diagnostics are highly sensitive, simple blood tests in development to aid in the diagnosis of amyloid diseases.

About AltPep Corporation

AltPep is developing groundbreaking disease-modifying treatments and detection tools for amyloid diseases by targeting early molecular triggers: toxic soluble oligomers. Our customized, synthetic peptides are designed to bind selectively to toxic oligomers to both detect and neutralize them throughout disease progression. AltPep’s emphasis is on early, pre-symptomatic detection and treatment. Our lead programs focus on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, with other amyloid diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, on the horizon. AltPep’s goal is to change the course of these debilitating diseases that affect over a billion people around the globe.

Decades of scientific research by the Daggett Research Group at the UW provided the foundation for AltPep’s innovative approach.

For more information, please visit altpep.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

