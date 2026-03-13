SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alto Neuroscience Announces Participation at the Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum

March 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$anro #cns--Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto”) (NYSE: ANRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum on March 17, 2026 at 12:00pm ET.



The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of Alto’s website and a replay will be available following the presentation.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to redefine psychiatry by leveraging neurobiology to develop personalized and highly effective treatment options. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, neurocognitive assessments, wearable data, and other factors to better identify which patients are more likely to respond to Alto product candidates. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, schizophrenia, and other mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.altoneuroscience.com or follow Alto on X.

Availability of Information on Alto’s Website

Alto routinely uses its investor relations website to post presentations to investors and other important information, including information that may be material. Accordingly, Alto encourages investors and others interested in Alto to review the information it makes public on its investor relations website.


Contacts

Investor & Media Contact:
Nick Smith
investors@altoneuroscience.com

Alto Neuroscience, Inc
