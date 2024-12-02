SUBSCRIBE
Altimmune to Present at the Cachexia Regulatory & Trials Update Workshop of the 17th International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia & Wasting Disorders

December 2, 2024 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will present body composition data from the Phase 2 MOMENTUM trial of pemvidutide in the treatment of obesity and participate in a panel discussion at the Cachexia Regulatory & Trials Update Workshop of the 17th International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia & Wasting Disorders in Washington, D.C.

Details for the panel discussion are as follows:

Title:Muscle Wasting in Weight Loss Therapy
Session:Treatment Approaches to Address Muscle Wasting in the Context of Obesity Therapy & Regulatory Issues
Presenter:Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc.
Date/Time:Friday, December 6, 2024 at 9:30 am ET

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

