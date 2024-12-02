Altimmune to Present at the Cachexia Regulatory & Trials Update Workshop of the 17th International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia & Wasting Disorders

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will present body composition data from the Phase 2 MOMENTUM trial of pemvidutide in the treatment of obesity and participate in a panel discussion at the Cachexia Regulatory & Trials Update Workshop of the 17th International Conference of the Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia & Wasting Disorders in Washington, D.C.

Details for the panel discussion are as follows:

Title: Muscle Wasting in Weight Loss Therapy Session: Treatment Approaches to Address Muscle Wasting in the Context of Obesity Therapy & Regulatory Issues Presenter: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc. Date/Time: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 9:30 am ET

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Company Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Danielle Cantey

Inizio Evoke, Biotech

Phone: 619-826-4657

Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.