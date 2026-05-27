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Altimmune to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing pemvidutide to address serious liver diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, June 4, 2026
    Fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. ET
    New York, NY
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, June 10, 2026
    Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET
    Miami Beach, FL

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for patients with serious liver diseases. The Company’s lead investigational candidate, pemvidutide, is a unique dual-action therapy targeting both glucagon and GLP-1 receptors in a balanced 1:1 ratio in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
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Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@altimmune.com

Media Contact:
Real Chemistry
altimmune@realchemistry.com


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