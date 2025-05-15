Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 14, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:
- H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference (New York, NY)
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Fireside Chat at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
