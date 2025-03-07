SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Altimmune to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 13, 2025

March 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

Program to Feature Presentations from Renowned KOLs in Obesity, MASH and Two Additional Indications for Pemvidutide following recent IND Clearances by FDA

GAITHERSBURG, M.D., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The event will include presentations from renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in obesity, MASH and each of the two additional indications, covering the scientific rationale for pemvidutide in each indication, clinical data generated to-date and plans for the continued development of pemvidutide, including the upcoming topline data readout from IMPACT, the Company’s Phase 2b trial in MASH, which is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

The event will be available at https://investorday.altimmune.com and via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH and other indications. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac