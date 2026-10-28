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Alterome Therapeutics to Present First Clinical Data from Phase 1/1b Trial of ALTA3263 in KRAS-Mutant Advanced Solid Tumors in Late-Breaking Presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

October 27, 2026 | 
2 min read

Late-breaking oral presentation to showcase preliminary safety, tolerability, clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics data of ALTA3263 in monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab

Additional presentation demonstrates potent monotherapy activity of ALTA3263 and synergistic activity in combination with cetuximab in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma preclinical cancer models

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing alteration-specific therapeutics to target validated oncogenic drivers, today announced that the first clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating ALTA3263, an orally available KRAS-selective, pan-mutant (ON/OFF) inhibitor, will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. A second presentation will feature preclinical data demonstrating the antitumor activity of ALTA3263 as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab and other targeted agents in colorectal and pancreatic cancer models.



Presentation Details

Title: ALTA3263, a pan-KRAS inhibitor, in KRAS-Mutant Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors: Preliminary Safety, Activity, and Pharmacokinetics Data from the 3263-001 Phase 1/1b Trial
Date and Time: November 20, 2026, 12:48-12:56 p.m. CET
Session Title: Plenary Session 6, “Proffered Papers: Advances in Targeting RAS”
Presenter: David S. Hong, M.D., Douglas E. Johnson Endowed Professor, Deputy Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine Clinical Medical Director of the Clinical and Translational Research Center, University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Abstract Number: 7LBA

Title: ALTA3263, an oral pan-KRAS (ON/OFF) isoform-selective inhibitor, demonstrates potent monotherapy activity and synergistic combination with EGFR blockade and other anticancer agents in KRAS-mutant colorectal and pancreatic cancer models
Date: November 19, 2026
Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents
Authors: John Huang, Ping Jiang, Crystal Wu, Ruth Aranda, Michelle Perez, Xuefeng Zhu, Kevin Fan, Kevin Yu, Jonathan Tran, Tim Sen Wang, Michael D. Bartberger, Alterome Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 202
Poster Board Number: PB-097

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.
Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing alteration-specific therapeutics to target validated oncogenic drivers. The Company’s lead product candidate, ALTA3263, is an orally available KRAS-selective, pan-mutant active/inactive state (ON/OFF) inhibitor designed to inhibit a broad range of oncogenic KRAS mutations in both the ON and OFF states while sparing wild-type HRAS and NRAS. ALTA3263 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors with an initial focus in colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Alterome is led by a team of precision oncology leaders with a history of developing small molecular drugs.


Contacts

Investors:
Johanna Mylet
Chief Financial Officer
investors@alterome.com

Media:
Michael Galfetti
Ten Bridge Communications
alterome@tenbridgecommunications.com

Southern California Events Data Cancer Phase 1
Alterome Therapeutics
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