Alterome Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next-generation, small molecule targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that senior management will participate in TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference and Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025. Members of Alterome management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at both conferences. Details of participation are as follows:





TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 3

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Date: March 10

Location: Miami, FL

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology biotechnology company developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address high-value and validated oncogenic drivers. Our pipeline includes two Phase 1 therapies in development for solid tumors: ALTA2618, a first-in-class, oral mutation-selective inhibitor for AKT1 E17K-driven cancers, and ALTA3263, a best-in-class, oral pan-KRAS isoform-selective inhibitor for KRAS-driven cancers. Alterome has raised more than $231 million in venture capital to date and is led by a team of precision oncology R&D leaders with a history of developing marketed oncology small molecule drugs.

For more information, visit www.alterome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Investors:

Scott Moorefield

Alterome Therapeutics

investors@alterome.com

Media:

Michael Galfetti

Ten Bridge Communications

Alterome@tenbridgecommunications.com