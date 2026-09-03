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Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 10:20 a.m. ET in the United States.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Alterity Therapeutics website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on developing disease modifying therapies in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and related Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial in MSA, a rare and rapidly progressive disease. ATH434, the Company’s lead asset, has demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with MSA. Alterity has further reported positive data in its open label Phase 2 clinical trial in participants with advanced MSA. In addition, Alterity has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://alteritytx.com.

Authorisation & Additional information
This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Contacts:

Investors
Elyse Shapiro
ir@alteritytx.com

Remy Bernarda
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
ir@alteritytx.com
+1 (415) 203-6386

Media
Melissa Tempra
NWR Communications
melissa@nwrcommunications.com.au

Casey McDonald
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
cmcdonald@tiberend.com
+1 (646) 577-8520


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