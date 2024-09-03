Altamira Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference September 9-11

Hamilton, Bermuda, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced that its founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 9-11, 2024, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Presentation On-Demand

Date: September 09, 2024

Time: 7:00am ET

Webcast: Link

Registration: Link

Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to the program agenda for more information. Once the presentation becomes available on-demand, registered attendees can submit their Q&As for the Company. To schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with Mr. Thomas Meyer, please send an email to meetings@hcwco.com .