Press Releases

Alpha Tau to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

JERUSALEM, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT®, today announced that CFO Raphi Levy will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025.

Event:Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format:Presentation
Date:June 5, 2025
Time:1:25 – 1:55PM ET
Location:New York, NY
  

Mr. Levy will be available for 1x1 investor meetings. Please reach out to your Jefferies representative to schedule.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.
Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

About Alpha DaRT®
Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

Investor Relations Contact:
IR@alphatau.com


