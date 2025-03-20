Alpha Cognition to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Operating Overview

Conference Call Scheduled for March 31, 2025 4:30pm ET





VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on March 31, 2025 after close of market.

Following the release, management will host a conference call to review financial and operating results.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470

Note, you can avoid long wait times for the operator by using the Call me™ feature and clicking the link below 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13752398&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

The live audio webcast will be accessible here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712316&tp_key=a1eb6004cd

For a replay of the audio webcast:

Click here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712316&tp_key=a1eb6004cd

Or call: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Enter Access ID: 13752398

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding the timing of our release of the fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results, our ability to raise sufficient capital to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form S-1/A registration statement as filed with the SEC on January 10, 2025 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

