Alnylam to Webcast TTR Investor Day

September 27, 2024 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will webcast its upcoming TTR Investor Day event on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 8:30 am ET. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.


The TTR Investor Day will feature presentations from Alnylam’s management team, including senior leaders from the commercial organization who will discuss launch preparation and highlight the potential for market leadership in ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Alnylam will also be joined by a leading expert in ATTR amyloidosis, Dr. Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University, who will share perspectives on the clinical management of ATTR-CM and unmet medical needs.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Alnylam, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contacts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christine Regan Lindenboom
(Investors and Media)
617-682-4340

Josh Brodsky
(Investors)
617-551-8276

Massachusetts Best Places to Work Events
