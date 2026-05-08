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Press Releases

Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 7, 2026

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • BofA Securities Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 10:40 am PT (1:40 pm ET) in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 11:20 am ET in Miami, Florida.

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com/events. Replays will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company is focused on developing transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel-Prize-winning science of RNAi, delivering critical breakthroughs and six approved medicines. Alnylam has medicines available in more than 70 countries and a rapidly expanding and robust pipeline, in addition to consistently being recognized as an exceptional workplace and socially responsible organization. The Company is executing on its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. For more information, please visit www.alnylam.com or follow Alnylam on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.


Contacts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Christine Akinc
(Investors and Media)
617-682-4340

Josh Brodsky
(Investors)
617-551-8276

Massachusetts Events
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
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