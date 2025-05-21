Alnylam Issues 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

– Contains New Disclosures of Company’s Impact on the Environment – Including Independently Verified Scope 1, 2, and 3 Multiyear Data on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today the publication of its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report. Guided by the theme of “Accepting Challenges to Improve the Health of Humanity,” Alnylam continues to take meaningful steps across each of its six corporate responsibility pillars. This year’s edition highlights the company’s progress, data, and stories demonstrating its commitment to patient access, an award-winning culture, innovative science, health equity, and environmental stewardship.

“As we continue to lead the way in RNAi innovation, there is a profound opportunity in front of us to shape the future of medicine and impact the lives of millions of patients. At Alnylam, we believe that making history means advancing groundbreaking science while shaping a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable future for all,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam.

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

Published new data and activities on reducing Alnylam’s environmental impact.

Disclosed independently verified multiyear data on scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions as well as multiyear data on energy, water, and waste management footprint. Highlighted the use of 100% renewable energy at Norton and Alewife manufacturing sites.

Made continued progress with Alnylam’s global Patient Access Philosophy.

Revisited the principles of the company’s Patient Access Philosophy in order to reach even more patients. Published both quantitative and qualitative data on key focus areas of value and impact, achieving better outcomes, and being proactive and accountable.

Expanded impact of Alnylam Challengers global health equity initiative.

Demonstrated the programmatic impact of U.S. and European partnerships with social entrepreneurs and non-profit organizations working on the frontlines to address health inequalities through education, training, and the creation of novel tools contributing to long term well-being, health, and stability in impacted communities.

Maintained ongoing focus and investment in people and culture.

Showcased the growth of Employee Resource Networks (ERNs), expanded benefit programs, and enhanced talent recruitment and development initiatives. Published results from the annual Employee Culture Survey, reflecting a strong sense of inclusion and fairness, with 88% of employees affirming that they feel accepted and treated fairly by the company and their peers.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding in 2002, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products include ONPATTRO® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO® (lumasiran), which are being developed and commercialized by Alnylam, and Leqvio® (inclisiran) and Qfitlia™ (fitusiran), which are being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partners, Novartis and Sanofi, respectively. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Alnylam, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

