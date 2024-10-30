Allurion to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 13, 2024

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) (“Allurion” or the “Company”), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 8:30 AM ET.





To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (888) 330-3417 (domestic) or +1 646 960 0804 (international) and use Conference ID 1905455. To listen to the conference call via live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Allurion’s Investor Relations website at Allurion - Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by dialing (800) 770 2030 and using Access Code 1905455. The archived webcast will also be available on Allurion’s Investor Relations website mentioned above.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, Procedure-less™ intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

