Allurion to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2025 | 
NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced that Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The live presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 4 at 3:45 p.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Allurion’s investor relations website.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-lessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Program, please visit www.allurion.com.


Contacts

Investor / Media Contact
investors@allurion.com

