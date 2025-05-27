Allurion Presents Data on Increasing Muscle Mass and Decreasing Fat Mass in Patients Treated With the Allurion Program

In 1,962 patients treated in France with the Allurion Program, muscle mass as a percentage of total body weight increased, on average, by 6.6% and fat mass decreased, on average, by 11%

Company announces that shipments to France have resumed, and patient treatments are expected to resume next month

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced the presentation of a study at the Societe Francaise et Francophone de Chiurgie de l’Obesite et des Maladies Metaboliques (SOFFCO.MM) meeting in Saint-Etienne, France, May 22-23, 2025.

The study, entitled “The Swallowable Gastric Balloon Program with AI Powered Health Coach Leads to Metabolically Healthy Weight Loss in French Patients,” assessed 1,962 patients in France treated with the Allurion Program. After just four months, the average reduction in total body weight was 12.2%. Lean body mass and muscle mass as a percentage of total body weight increased, on average, by 6.0% and 6.6%, respectively. Fat mass and visceral fat index decreased, on average, by 11% and 12.2%, respectively.

“Losing weight while increasing muscle mass can enable more sustainable, long-term results for patients,” said Dr. Thibaut Coste, a metabolic and bariatric surgeon in Sete – France and member of SOFFCO.MM and IFSO. “These results demonstrate the Allurion Program being used at scale to achieve clinically meaningful weight loss with improvements in body composition that may correlate with improved metabolic health.”

At SOFFCO.MM, the Company also announced that shipments to France have resumed, and patient treatments are expected to resume next month.

“We are thrilled to be back in the French market with the ability to treat patients again,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “We believe that providers and patients in France will benefit from Allurion’s focus on metabolically healthy weight loss and look forward to replicating our previous successes in France in the future.”

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Allurion’s beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although Allurion believes it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this release, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected benefit of increasing lean body and muscle mass, decreasing fat mass, and improving overall body composition on metabolic health, the uniqueness of Allurion’s product and service offerings, the resumption of commercialization of, and treating patients with, the Allurion Program in France, and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to management.

Allurion cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of Allurion to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for, and successfully commercialize, the Allurion Program; the timing of, and results from, Allurion’s clinical studies and trials, including with respect to the combination of GLP-1s with the Allurion Balloon; the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, including the impact of GLP-1 drugs; the ability of Allurion to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange; a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion competes; and those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2025, and updated from time to time by its other filings with the SEC, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Allurion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by applicable law.

Global Media and Investor Inquiries

investors@allurion.com