Allucent Expands Strategic Leadership to Advance Centers of Expertise and Fortify Specialty CRO Position

New strategy leaders across key therapeutic areas deepen specialty focus and strengthen integrated drug development approach

CARY, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent, a global specialty CRO purpose-built for small and mid-sized biopharma, today announced new therapeutic strategy leaders across its Allucent Centers of Expertise (ACEs), including oncology, neuroscience, cardiometabolic diseases, and immunology & inflammation. Allucent also announced a head of advanced therapeutics spanning rare disease and cell and gene therapy (CGT) programs.

These new roles underscore where emerging biopharma is driving innovation across complex therapeutic areas and advanced modalities. By expanding leadership in these areas, Allucent strengthens its differentiated model, combining deep therapeutic expertise with integrated strategy and execution to help sponsors navigate complexity and move programs forward with greater speed and confidence.

Brant Nicks joins as therapeutic strategy head, hematology and oncology, bringing more than 30 years of experience leading global oncology programs across CRO and biotech, spanning first-in-human through late-phase development and supporting innovative modalities and regulatory approvals.

Roberta Anderson joins as therapeutic strategy head, neuroscience, with nearly 30 years of CNS clinical development experience across multiple indications and a strong track record guiding programs through complex regulatory pathways, including IND submissions and global approvals.

Additionally, Mila Grieg, MD, PhD, a long-tenured Allucent leader, has been appointed as therapeutic strategy head for cardiometabolic and immunology & inflammation, and Maria-Cruz Morillo, M.S. Pharmacy, another Allucent veteran, has been named head of advanced therapeutics, supporting rare disease and CGT programs.

"These appointments reflect the increasing complexity of drug development and the need for a more specialized, integrated approach," said Paula Brown Stafford, CEO of Allucent. "Small and mid-sized biopharma are advancing complex science but are often met with fragmented models that separate strategy from execution. Our ACEs are designed to change that, embedding scientific, regulatory, and operational leadership within each therapeutic area to streamline decision-making and accelerate execution. Together, these leaders strengthen a model that sets Allucent apart, combining deep expertise with operational fluency to deliver the precision and partnership our clients expect."

ACEs focus on therapeutic areas and modalities with the highest development demands, including oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, cardiometabolic diseases, and immunology & inflammation, alongside rare diseases and CGT. By integrating strategy and execution across every phase of development, ACE teams enhance study design, strengthen feasibility, and streamline trial delivery—driving faster, more predictable outcomes for sponsors.

About Allucent

Allucent is a global, tech-enabled, specialty CRO built for small and mid-sized biopharma companies tackling complex science. Allucent's integrated approach spanning clinical pharmacology, regulatory strategy, quantitative sciences, and global trial operations is delivered by an A-team of former regulators, leading scientists, and senior clinical experts. With 1,060+ studies conducted across 75+ countries and more than 155,000 patients, Allucent's combination of global reach plus deep expertise across complex and rare indications enables partners to move faster, reduce risk, and reach critical milestones with confidence. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

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SOURCE Allucent